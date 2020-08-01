STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi COVID-19 tally nears 1.7 lakh; Sisodia writes to Shah against L-G's order against reopening of hotels, markets

In the letter written in Hindi, the deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking directions to L-G Anil Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets in the city.

Sisodia's letter comes a day after Baijal rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital, saying the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over".

"I request you to ask LG not to stop the proposal. If traders start their business, jobs will be generated, and that the condition of economy will improve," Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

M eanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, and 26 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday.

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,36,716 cases, of which 1,22,131 have recovered, been discharged or migrated.

There are 10,596 active cases, of which 5,560 are under home isolation.

The death toll due to the disease is 3,989, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 5,140 RTPCR tests and 13,014 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 10,50,939 tests have been conducted till date -- 55,312 tests per million population, it said.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one per cent everyday.

The recovery rate has increased to more than 89 per cent.

