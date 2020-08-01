STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police bans UAVs and other aerial objects till Independence Day

According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of people in the capital.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi's Red Fort

Delhi's Red Fort (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of ‘sub-conventional aerial platforms’ like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons, officials said.

The order shall remain in force for a period of 16 days from Friday till August 15, the police said. 

​According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using ‘subconventional aerial platforms’ like paragliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft etc.

Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of ‘sub-conventional aerial platforms’ over Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order stated. 

The copies of the orders should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCsP/Addl DCsP/ACsP, Tehsil, all police stations and offices of the NDMC, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, PWD, DDA, Delhi Cantonment Board, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SN Shrivastava Delhi Police Independence Day
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp