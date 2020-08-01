STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

For once, Manish Sisodia will not be complaining for being proven wrong

Only 613 fresh cases were reported on July 27 while it was around 2,500 on an average in the first week of the month.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 test study camp at RML Hospital in New Delhi.

A Covid-19 test study camp at RML Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s alarming prediction of the COVID-19 scenario in the national capital has, thankfully, turned out to be completely wrong. On June 9, Sisodia had said the coronavirus-positive cases in the capital could reach 5.5 lakh by July-end and that the city would need 80,000 beds.

The projection was apparently based on the infection doubling rate in Delhi at that time. However, the hospitals are breathing easy as the cases have been on a decline for past several days and less than 3,000 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted in hospital. As per the Delhi government’s corona app, 13,626 general beds are currently available of which only 2,998 remains occupied.

Only 371 positive patients are currently admitted in Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, which has the largest capacity with 2,000 beds. The 1,500-beds Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, which is also under the state government, has 78 patients admitted at present. Central government hospitals like AIIMS-Jhajjar and Delhi campuses have around patients 100 admitted each, while their combined bed capacity is 1,515.

Among private hospitals, Max Hospital in Saket has currently the highest number of patients, with 155 out of 200 occupied. However, 404 ventilation beds out of 1,218 remain occupied while the rest 814 are vacant.

At AIIMS-Delhi, 47 ventilator beds out of 50 are occupied, with only three being available. At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, which has a total capacity of 191 beds with ventilators, only 11 patients are admitted. According to medical experts, the corona peak in Delhi had passed by June-end and cases started dipping from July first week.

Only 613 fresh cases were reported on July 27 while it was around 2,500 on an average in the first week of the month. While Sisodia’s dire prediction has come untrue, it had, at that time, forced the Delhi government to ramp up its preparations and had even prompted the Centre to step in. And that is perhaps the reason that the COVID graph is declining in the capital. Currently, there are only 7.89% active cases while the recovery rate is 89.18%.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manish Sisodia COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp