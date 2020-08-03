STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Customer finds dead lizard in bowl of 'sambar'; FIR against Delhi restaurant

According to the police, Pankaj Agarwal visited the restaurant along with his two friends and ordered 'dosa' and 'sambar' for dinner. He found a dead lizard in his bowl of 'sambar' while eating.

Published: 03rd August 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 09:13 PM

Lizard found in sambar in a restaurant in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An FIR has been registered against Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain, after a customer allegedly found a dead lizard in his bowl of sambar at its outlet in Delhi's Connaught Place, police said Monday.

Pankaj Agarwal, a regular visitor to the restaurant, walked into Saravana Bhavan with his two friends Saturday night and ordered dosa and sambar.

As they were having the meal, Agarwal found a dead lizard in his bowl and captured it on his mobile phone.

"I had almost finished my dosa and was taking last sip of sambar when I found a dead lizard, which was half missing," he said.

Agarwal, a resident of Chandni Chowk, said he immediately raised the issue with the restaurant staff, who apologised.

The manager assured him it won't happen again.

"But since the restaurant has a heavy footfall, I wanted to bring into public notice the hygiene maintained here and so called up police," Agarwal said.

An official of New Delhi Municipal Council said the NDMC was examining the issue in reference to health licensing regulations but no action has been taken yet.

If lapses are found, a show-cause notice will be issued to the restaurant.

The restaurant did not respond to phone calls for reaction.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR against the restaurant under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The matter is under investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

Police have asked the restaurant to provide the CCTV footage, the details of the cook and its license, the officer added.

Police have also asked the restaurant for the ingredients of the sambar.

