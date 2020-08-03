STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurdwara elections: New software for preparing electoral rolls

The Directorate of Gurdwara elections has made a request to the Information and Technology department in this regard, he said.

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said a dedicated software will be developed for the preparation and customisation of new photo electoral rolls for Gurdwara elections in March next year. The Directorate of Gurdwara elections has made a request to the Information and Technology department in this regard, he said.

Gautam, who is the Delhi minister for gurdwara elections, said the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections has also requested the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, to help it match and verify data of electoral rolls with that of state electoral rolls. “This will be helpful in ensuring transparency in the preparation of photo electoral rolls for the elections to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee,” he said.

