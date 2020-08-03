Shantanu David By

Express News Service

The much awaited Unlock 3 went out with a fizz rather than off with a bang in the Capital, after the LG’s office blocked two of the Delhi government’s decisions: the re-opening of hotels and the resumption of weekly markets in different areas of the city.

However, the curfew remains lifted, breathing some life into the restaurant industry. The previous curfew allowed most restaurants to remain open till 9:00pm, so their guests and staff could reach home before the 10:00pm deadline. They had also stuck to only takeaway and delivery. Amit Bagga, Co-Founder of Daryaganj, says, “This is good news for the restaurant industry. We used to do 70 per cent of our pre-COVID sales after 9:00pm.

Lifting of the curfew will generate more revenue and also help increase employment as there will be more shifts required than there were earlier.” Umang Tewari Liv Bar and Sexy Soda is also convinced that extended timelines will translate into more sales. “Plus, it gives us the courage to try out some new dishes. With limited operations earlier, we could only concentrate on lunch, which in any case never is too packed as those are working hours too.

With limited seating norms still continuing, it can increase our night sales, and help us recoup losses.” Bagga says, “We opened our Pacific Mall outlet over the weekend, and we will open our other three outlets soon. Earlier, with restricted timings, it wasn’t making sense to stay open for dine-in. Longer timings will spread out the flow of customers.

We will have different time slots for dinner to avoid overcrowding.” Dinesh Arora, owner of Unplugged Courtyard and La Roca says it’s a good move by the Central and State governments to have extended timings. “Till the vaccine comes, we have to accept the new normal and take all the precautions to keep everyone safe. This extended timeline will give us time we need to reacquire our staff, and train them in the new COVID protocols, before we get permission to also resume liquor sales.” The resumption of liquor sales seems to be the last hurdle that lies ahead of the F&B industry before it can get back on the long road to recovery.