STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Juvenile apprehended for theft, tells police he acted on mother's instructions

His mother is on the run. The juvenile stole the bag containing Rs 1,20,000 cash on July 27.

Published: 04th August 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

theft

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old boy, pushed into committing theft by his mother and grandmother, has been apprehended for allegedly stealing a bag containing Rs 1.2 lakh cash from a parked vehicle in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the police arrested his grandmother, who used to store the stolen items, on Monday.

His mother is on the run. The juvenile stole the bag containing Rs 1,20,000 cash on July 27.

"During the investigation, CCTV footage of the area were analysed. The juvenile was identified. On Monday, police got a tip-off and apprehended him and Rs 5,000 was recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The juvenile told the police that he had stolen the bag from the vehicle on his mother's instructions.

The juvenile's mother and grandmother used him for committing theft, the police officer said.

His grandmother was arrested after the bag containing Rs 1,05,000 was recovered from her house, the police said.

A total of Rs 1,10,000 has been recovered from their possession. The juvenile's mother is on the run and efforts are being made to trace her, the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp