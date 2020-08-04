STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic plays spoilsport, dampens rakhi celebrations

Raksha Bandhan festivities in the national capital were subdued this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with siblings having to rely on technology to wish each other.

NEW DELHI:  Raksha Bandhan festivities in the national capital were subdued this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with siblings having to rely on technology to wish each other. ‘Travelling was not an option this year but it’s the bond that matters the most. I ordered rakhi and sweets for my brother and he sent me gifts. We had a video call with all cousins too,’ said Sweety Gaur, a city resident.

Neetu Bhatia was a bit upset as she would have celebrated Rakhi with her cousin after a long time this year, but due to the raging pandemic, it was not to be and her wait has been prolonged.  “Some differences had cropped up between us over the last few years and we had not celebrated the festival since then. But over the last year, we resolved our differences and I had planned to surprise him by visiting him this time.

‘But I could not meet him. I sent him Rakhi and sweets and wished him over phone. Hopefully we will celebrate the festival together next year,” she said. With travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic and apprehensions about going out, Rahul Bhardwaj could not meet his sister who lives in a different city.
“This is the first time that we are experiencing something like this but this is the need of the hour. We need to keep ourselves safe and our loved ones safe too,” he said.

People also relied on homemade sweets and dishes to celebrate the festival as they were not sure about the quality of sweets available outside. “The festival was a bit different this year. I got homemade barfi for my brothers and did not buy anything from outside. We are also not going anywhere and just spending time with our family,” said Shivani Rawat. Said Nimrat Kaur, “We celebrated Rakhi at home only. I made homemade rakhi and sweets were made at home too. After the lockdown was announced, we did not order anything from outside and only groceries have been bought.” 
                                              

