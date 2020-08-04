PM-UDAY: Three lakh from Delhi's unauthorised colonies register for scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 3 lakh people from Delhi’s unauthorised colonies have registered for the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme for granting ownership rights to the residents.

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri informed that 2,86,143 people have now registered under the PM-UDAY scheme from 1,731 unauthorised colonies. “Work is progressing at a brisk pace. 19,830 completed applications have been received & 1040 Conveyance Deeds/Authorization slips have been issued,” he said in a tweet.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is the land-owning agency in Delhi, has been carrying out online registration for the scheme during the coronavirus lockdown period. It carried out backend scrutiny of applications during the period and if any deficiency was found, the agency issued a memo to the concerned person.

Applicants who receive online deficiency memos are advised to file their replies or corrections online. Application processing centres at Dwarka, Pitampura, Hauz Khas and Laxmi Nagar continued working during the lockdown period.

The DDA recently announced that it was going to resume inspections of properties by surveyors, except in the Covid-19 containment zones. The surveyors will contact the applicants in advance and will visit the properties of willing applicants only.

The surveyors have been advised to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms and take other necessary precautions prescribed. The execution of authorisation slip or conveyance deed of all mature cases is also being issued. The issues of the regularisation of unauthorised colonies is a major poll issue in Delhi. It was one of the major poll promises of both BJP and Aam Aadmi Party for 2020 assembly elections.