'Oony By Anab' puts contemporary spin on yarn crafts

Delhi-based Anab Naiyer grew up watching the women in her family doing crochet, embroidery, knitting, and sewing to make all kinds of objects to use at home and as gifts. Twenty-three years later, she operates a home business of yarn crafts called Oony By Anab. Naiyer makes a variety of seasonal knitwear for babies, scarves, hand-embroidered jewellery, home decor, crochet jewellery and bags.

“Sometimes, I discontinue old products and introduce new ones to keep my inventory, creative, niche and exclusive,” adds the 30-yearold entrepreneur. Following an overwhelming response for rakhi, she now will conduct an online embroidery workshop for beginners on Independence Day.

“I single-handedly crafted 150 rakhis, along with personalised rakhis and home decor items requested by clients for their siblings. I keep doing workshops and online classes because I am very enthusiastic about other people picking up the craft.” Naiyer grew up in Bahraich, UP. As there were no other sources of entertainment, she took up this hobby. The first thing she ever fashioned was a crochet tablecloth. “I must have been eight. It was a prized possession and my parents showed it off. It felt wonderful to be appreciated,” adds Naiyer. She started Oony three years ago.

“Initially, the faith my family had in my work motivated me. But after six months, people started recognising me as an entrepreneur. My late mother-in-law took care of everything at home, so I could focus on my business,” adds Naiyer. Naiyer used to procure raw material from local markets in Delhi, but since the pandemic she shops online. For now, her business and her thesis for a PhD in literature that she is pursuing from Jamia Millia Islamia, are her main focus points.

“I also squeeze in a bit of yoga on good days. But settling in with my yarn and hook post dinner is my favourite time to work. I usually work way past midnight while listening to music or watching a series.” Her family has her back. “My husband helps me with the bills and logistics, and my sister recently pitched in to handle my social media and marketing.

My mom always helped with the designing, colour selections, and brainstorming. Even my father helps me.” Since this craft is limited to villages and small towns only, she wants to revive it. “For that I have been working on my YouTube channel, and I also have beginner-friendly DIY kits that are a good way to start off.” Instagram handle: @oony.by.anab