South Delhi Municipal Corporation​ engineer escapes shooting bid as gun gets jammed

A case under Indian Penal Section 307 (attempt to murder) and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered and investigation taken up.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An executive engineer with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) escaped being shot after a gun jammed when he was allegedly attacked by a 'Beldar' on Wednesday afternoon in south Delhi's Gulmohar Park area, police said.

The information about the alleged shooting attempt was received at Hauz Khas police station at 2.30 pm and the 'Beldar' (worker) was booked, they said.

"After reaching the spot at MCD Office, Gulmohar Park, executive engineer Sunil Gehlot said the 'Beldar', Manoj Mandal, came to his office regarding some complaint and started arguing with him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Gehlot alleged that Mandal took out a gun and tried to fire, but the weapon got jammed.

Later, he hit the butt of the gun on Gehlot's head and managed to escape, police said.

Mandal was arguing with Gehlot over providing him uniform.

Gehlot received injury on his forehead, police said.

However, while running outside, Mandal fired in the air.

An empty cartridge was also found there.

A case under Indian Penal Section 307 (attempt to murder) and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered and investigation taken up, the DCP added.

There was no immediate reaction from the SDMC over the incident.

 

