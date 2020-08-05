Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to open global meet at JGU

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will inaugurate a global conference on “transforming universities” to be hosted by O.P. Jindal Global University in partnership with six global education networks on August 6 and 7. The meet comes days after the launch of the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to transform the education system of India.

The conference will bring together more than 80 thought leaders from six continents and 15 countries across 15 thematic panel discussions, four keynote addresses and two special dialogues, including a special panel led by women leaders from universities. “We are extremely excited to bring together 80 plus thought leaders from 15 countries to create some very thought-provoking dialogues to reimagine and transform the idea of a university.

With the current Covid-19 pandemic, it is very important for leaders of higher education from across the globe to come together to re-define the future of universities, which will impact the lives of students, academics and nations,” said C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University. “The global conference is hosted right after the launch of India’s NEP 2020. At JGU, we wanted to play an instrumental role in creating such a platform.

We are humbled by the support of our education network partners in India and around the world,” he added. The event will be opened in the presence of UGC chairman D P Singh and Association of Indian Universities secretary general Pankaj Mittal. The six global education networks are the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Association of Indian Universities, Coimbra Group of Brazilian Universities, Laspau, the STAR Scholars Network and the Qatar Foundation.