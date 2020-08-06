STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Jal Board identifies 36 waterlogging-prone points

The list of 36 points include locations mostly situated at underpasses or roundabouts which are vulnerable to urban flooding.

delhi rain

Waterlogging due to hravy rain in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board has issued a circular stating a total of 36 vulnerable points, under its jurisdiction, which have to be monitored regularly during this monsoon season in the city. The Delhi government recently faced flak for not keeping ready adequate arrangements leading to waterlogging at numerous locations and the death of at least five people.

Issuing directions to all the officers, the DJB in its order also directed them to make arrangements for the proper filter of water supply in these areas to avoid prevalence of water-borne diseases. One of the biggest problems identified by experts for water logging the prevalence of water logging issues is the lack of coordination among agencies. This latest DJB order addressing that, also goes on to explain to the officials that for proper monitoring of these vulnerable points, coordination with other agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), is necessary.

The government had passed the buck on to the city’s civic agencies for the waterlogging at Minto railway bridge underpass. Earlier, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had asked the officials to take necessary steps for immediate removal of stagnant water due to the incessant rain in the city while highlighting the importance of coordination among local bodies while dealing with the issue. Every year the Delhi Police provides these locations to all agencies falling in their respective jurisdictions.

All of these points are to be redesigned and repaired to avoid flooding but so far has been slow. The list of 36 points include locations mostly situated at underpasses or roundabouts which are vulnerable to urban flooding. The AAP government is working on making some of these locations waterlogging free by the time monsoon comes around next year. The DJB has also instructed that after a sewage drain is cleaned the remaining waste material and debris should be cleared because it is likely to enter the drain again and could be a cause further blockage.

