STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Despite Delhi High Court order, very few RT-PCR tests being conducted

The Delhi government continues to conduct less number of RT-PCR tests and rely more on rapid antigen testing despite the Delhi high court’s clear orders to ramp up RT-PCR tests.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a sample for COVID-19 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test.

A health worker collects a sample for COVID-19 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test. (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government continues to conduct less number of RT-PCR tests and rely more on rapid antigen testing despite the Delhi high court’s clear orders to ramp up RT-PCR tests.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said his government had decided to increase the number of sampling done through RT-PCR and that he had instructed officials in all districts to comply with the ICMR guidelines.

The state government had directed the officials last Wednesday to ensure strict compliance of the ICMR guidelines on RTPCR testing. Orders were also issued to all districts to increase the testing capacity to 11,000 per day across all 50 testing centres. But in the past one week, RTPCR testing has remained less than 6,000. According to the state government’s bulletin on Wednesday, the state government had conducted only 4,870 RT-PCR tests while 11,915 were RAT.

Calls and messages to health secretary Padmini Singla went unanswered. “The government needs to increase the RT-PCR testing, it is abysmally low now. The negative reports of RAT cannot be fully trusted. More RTPCR will reveal the actual scenario and the real picture of positivity rate can be understood,” said Dr Naval Vikram, Professor, Medicine Department, AIIMS. In Delhi, the RAT was introduced to combat with the rising cases in June and to conduct more testing, especially in containment zones.

While the government was initially doing more than 20,000 tests on an average, it came down past two weeks. Last week, a Delhi high court bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad, responding to a PIL, had said that while Delhi should be carrying out 11,000 RT-PCR tests a day in the 54 laboratories of the city. “The ICMR never said that RT-PCR, which is the gold standard test, be replaced with RAT.

In such a scenario how can the Delhi government go with RAT as its front line test, when its rate of false negatives was very high, with RT-PCR being recommended for only those who were symptomatic,” it stated. As per the Delhi government’s affidavit, 4,04,141 lakh rapid tests were carried out between June 18 and July 24.

Out of this, only 2,818 people who showed symptoms were retested through RT-PCR method, of which 404 tested positive. In the meantime, after a gap of three days, new cases crossed 1,000 and the active cases once again went above the 10,000 mark. On Tuesday, the active cases went down to four digits after a gap of two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp