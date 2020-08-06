STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ebrahim Alkazi's name will always be remembered’

The legacy of Ebrahim Alkazi, the doyen for Indian theatre and fine arts who passed away on August 4 at 94, will continue to live on.

Ebrahim Alkazi

Ebrahim Alkazi (Photo | National School of Drama)

By Express News Service

The legacy of Ebrahim Alkazi, the doyen for Indian theatre and fine arts who passed away on August 4 at 94, will continue to live on. His rigorous research, scenographic designs, and teaching methodologies, are some of his immense contributions to the growth of theatre in India.

While speaking to The Morning Standard, his daughter Amal Allana, Director of Art Heritage Gallery, reflects on his other endeavour --the arts.

Alkazi with his wife Roshen, launched the art space in Delhi at a time when there were very few galleries in the Capital. “He wanted to create a thriving arts dialogue through the creation of a platform and venue for Indian art, especially (with) the works of young and emerging artists, and women artists.

From the gallery’s inception in 1977, he was passionate about the gallery serving as a place of arts education in addition to commerce, making it a very unique institution,” says Allana. A few of his students and close associates speak about the influence of Alkazi’s immense knowledge on their lives.

DOLLY AHULUWALIA,
actress & costume designer
It’s a personal loss to me. He has been my introduction to theatre. I always find myself very special and near to him. He taught me everything. I didn’t have a degree in costume designing, but he said, ‘you have an eye for it’. What I am today is because of him. He shaped my life. Every time, be it acting or costume designing, I bow to him in spirit and start my work. I have known him since 1976 and worked with him on several plays, one of which was widely-known Tuqlaq. He also took me through an entire journey of visual art. He also taught us how to look at paintings and understand how to read important texts while retaining their meaning. Truly, an era has ended.

PRAYAG SHUKLA, art critic

Ebrahim Alkazi

He was always there for theatre. But, he was also present for artists as he too was a painter and photographer too, who opened the Art Heritage Gallery. The way he dedicated his time for artworks is worth mentioning. Once, he opened an exhibition on Francis Newton Souza in his gallery. I, according to my habit, reached before the opening for a better view of the works and found that he was himself setting the paintings on the wall and was taking care of the entire placement. It was really appalling for me to see him as I did, but I saw him like this several times dedicating his time for the young artists of that time. He was one of the reasons I left my job at Kalpana magazine in Hyderabad to come and work in Delhi.

SURESH SHARMA, Director, National School of Drama
He brought Modern Indian Theatre on world stage by giving it a new perspective. He has a distinct role in bringing Om Puri, Raj Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, and many actors to the forefront. He was a disciplinarian. His focus along with teaching acting was on building an individual’s personality. Alkazi has played a key role in developing National School of Drama, and he is also known as a great photograp her and painter. His name will always be remembered

Comments

