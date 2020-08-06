STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Experts to brainstorm ways to revive Delhi's Covid-hit economy

The government has also constituted a team headed by DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah to figure out ways to speed up the economy by helping businesses run.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to revive Delhi economy which has been deeply impacted due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government will consult experts in the field of public finance to study ways in which to increase the government’s revenue.

Delhi’s Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) to prepare a detailed study to improve the revenue base in Delhi by taking help from leading experts in the field of public finance.

The government has also constituted a team headed by DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah to figure out ways to speed up the economy by helping businesses run. “The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi will perform a rigorous study on the improvement of the revenue base of Delhi. We will involve the field experts to perform this study” said Jasmine Shah, vice chairman, DDC.

The findings of the study will be submitted to the finance minister in two months. The Aam Aadmi Party government has taken a few steps to increase its revenue through taxes. Recently, it decided to issue notices to more than 10,000 companies which have defaulted on their taxes. “Delhi has among the highest per capita incomes in the country but holds 19th position in terms of own tax revenue to GSDP ratio.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put a huge strain on government revenues in the NCT of Delhi and therefore all-out efforts need to be made towards revenue augmentation” said Sisodia. The national capital was one of the first cities in the country which started opening up after the coronavirus triggered lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi economy Delhi government Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Manish Sisodia
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp