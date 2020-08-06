STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One person arrested in 12-year-old's sexual assault case 

On Tuesday, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man when she was alone at her home in west Delhi.

Published: 06th August 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:38 AM

Congress workers stage a protest demanding justice for a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally injured in Peeragarhi area during. (Photo | PTI)

By Gayatri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar area. The accused,  identified as Krishan, is a resident of Mangolpuri area and has a criminal record. 

During his interrogation, he has corroborated the sequence of events leading to the assault on the child. Krishan has four criminal cases, including one murder, one attempt to murder as well as burglary, against him. We are investigating further,” said the Joint Commissioner of Police (west) Shalini Singh. 

“On August 4, a 12-year-old child was assaulted. A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) was registered. This is a grave crime against humanity. So, we immediately formed more than 20 teams led by DCP Outer District, A Kaon. The teams scanned hundreds of CCTV footages and interrogated all the suspects who have similar background. Finally, the accused was arrested on Thursday. Further investigation is under process,” Singh said. 

The minor girl was sexually assaulted on Tuesday at her home in the Peera Garhi area of Paschim Vihar in west Delhi The girl lives with her parents and an elder sister in a one bed room flat. She was alone in her home when the incident took place, while her parents were out for work. Besides her family, the buiding accomodates 18 other family of daily wage labourers. 

She was recovered in a bloodied state with deep wounds all over her body. According to sources, the MLC report has confirmed rape. However, to assess the case the officials will have to wait till the victim recovers.  The police also found a pair of blood stained scissors from the crime spot, sources said. “A neighbour who alerted the police and rushed the victim to the hospital said that they spotted the girl on her balcony at around 5.30 pm,” said a police official. 

