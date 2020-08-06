People of Walled City seek redevelopment of bylanes

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Chandni Chowk pedestrianisation and beautification project nearing completion, locals and traders are seeking redevelopment of internal lanes of Shahjahanabad along similar lines. Senior officials of the Delhi government said that traders and individuals are now advocating redevelopment of bylanes in the Walled City by expanding the extent of the ongoing project.

“People are approaching the CM office and the PWD minister to launch a programme, modelled on the present project, for the revitalisation of lanes connecting the Chandni Chowk main road with other parts of the Walled City area. The demands will get momentum once the project is finished and the stretch is opened for the public,” said an official. Mohammad Sadiq, a councillor from Ballimaran is to meet PWD minister Satyendar Jain next week to discuss beautification of internal lanes and resurrection of heritage structures in his ward.

Sadiq said that after seeing results in Chandni Chowk, residents of old Delhi are elated and pressing for the resurrection of their neighbourhood. “I have been writing to the prime minister office, chief minister office, urban development ministry and Lieutenant Governor for more than a year in this regard. I want to replicate similar development work in Ballimaran.

The proposal for the entire Shahjahanabad is prepared. We have been planning for for long,” he said. The Chandni Chowk project, which has been moving at a snail’s pace since October last year, is likely to be finished by October end.

On July 23, CM Kejriwal inspected the redevelopment work at the historic market and announced that the 1.3 km-long stretch might open in the first week of November. Later, the CM had directed to redesign the 500-km-long roads along the lines of the Chandni Chowk main road. After the CM’s visit, Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (traders association) wrote to the CM to undertake redevelopment of bylanes and combine plans with the ongoing project. “Please also include Katras and Bylanes so that they can integrate with the ambience and beauty of the restored Chandni Chowk Road,” his letter said.