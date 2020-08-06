STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women’s organisations demand for better employment and food securities

While women will be mobilised from across states, the protest would be held on August 28.

Women’s organisations across the country have decided to hold protests to demand better employment and food security issues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Women’s organisations across the country have decided to hold protests to demand better employment and food security issues. Organisations like All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA), Pragatisheel Mahila Sanghatan (PMS), All India Agragami Mahila Samiti (AIAMS) and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) said the protests would be to demand food security, better work conditions, health services and protection of democracy.

While women will be mobilised from across states, the protest would be held on August 28. Representatives from the organisations expressed concerns on the employment, pending cash transfers to migrant workers and women, deepening agrarian distress, dilution of labour law provisions, and the worsening living conditions for the marginalised amid the pandemic.

A significant number of people, especially women have lost their livelihoods and are on the verge of starvation, the organisations said in a statement. “The governments have promised that MNREGA work will be provided. But the truth is that a large number of women are not getting any work. The distribution of free food grains as well as ration grains is not uniform,” said the statement.

The organisations said rampant privatisation of the health services has left the people in the lurch. The organisations also accused the BJP government of having launched a systematic attack on democracy and dissent amid the pandemic.

