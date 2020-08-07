STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clampdown on illegal online labs: Delhi HC to govt 

The petition, had contended that such entities were misrepresenting themselves as diagnostic laboratories.

A health worker in PPE coveralls during collection of swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the AAP government to take action against online health service aggregators who are operating illegally and collecting samples for Covid-19 tests.
The direction by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan came while disposing of a PIL seeking a ban on allegedly illegal online health service aggregators from collecting diagnostic samples for Covid testing.

The court directed the Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, to take action in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case against any such entity which is operating illegally in violation of the law.

The bench said a decision would be taken as soon as possible after all stakeholders, including the alleged violators are heard. The petitioner-doctor Rohit Jain, in his petition filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, had contended that such health service aggregators pose the “biggest threat to life and safety of the people”.

