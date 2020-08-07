STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: NDMC sensitising paan shop owners on impact of spitting in public areas

Over the past month, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) issued a total of 46 fines for spitting.
“The impact of the drive is good.

A makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products. (File photo)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Along with issuing fines for spitting, the New Delhi Municipal Council is also sensitising paan shop owners about the impact of spitting in public and how to raise awareness among their customers to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The impact of the drive is good. People are now more worried about the consequences of spitting in the NDMC area. We have issued 46 challans since the launch of drive, along with that, we are sensitising paan shop owners about the effects of spitting in public. This has helped us in carrying the message forward and make a wider impact,” informed Vijay Patel, Senior Medical Officer, NDMC.

In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and maintain public hygiene, the civic agency had launched an intensive anti-spitting drive, by deputing a squad of 20 civil wardens at different locations, most of which were markets in the Lutyen’s Zone. With each fine worth Rs 1,000, the NDMC earned around Rs 46,000 in revenue.

From next week, the NDMC’s health department will launch more intensive drives regarding social distancing and the importance of wearing masks, said Patel.  In the first phase, the anti-spitting drive covered Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole Market, Sarojni Nagar Market, Bengali Market, Janpath and other prominent market areas.

The drive closely monitors areas near paan shops, where sensitisation of these shop owners is also being done conducted. The civil wardens have been provided with point of sale (PoS) machines for issuancce of on the spot challans. The machine provides the option of e-payment.

