DDA amends master plan, warehouses allowed at IFCs and wholesale markets

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved changes in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) to enhance ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) for warehouses to be set up in integrated freight complexes (IFC) and wholesale markets.

The agency, responsible for urban planning for the comprehensive growth of the national capital, has also modified ‘development controls’ (norms) for whole trade to change premises ‘use’ and permit activities for ‘warehouse and its related facilities’.

With the modification, 40% maximum ground coverage will be allowed now, which was 30% earlier. The flood area ratio has been increased to 100 from 80. The MPD was amended considering the growth of online shopping business, which has increased the demand for logistics and warehouses, required for storing goods of multiple owners, said officials.

“Changing shopping habits have led to the opening of numerous online shopping sites, meaning ‘warehouse to home’ model of business. This has increased the need for warehouses to stack various commodities of different categories and brands.

The DDA has been receiving requests from the local bodies to allow warehouses and related activities at IFCs to facilitate the supply,” a DDA official said. DDA has issued a notice seeking suggestions and objections pertaining to changes incorporated to the MPD from the general public to be submitted within 45 days.

The officials said the ‘conditions’ such as approval from the Airport Authority of India, Fire Department, and other statutory bodies for increasing height and ‘parking standards’ would remain unchanged. As per the modification, if individual plots are not part of any comprehensive or integrated development schemes, the ‘development controls’ shall be as per the already approved scheme and layout plan.

Retail shopping also permitted

Retail selling will also be permitted at IFCs and wholesale markets after the changes in the Master Plan for Delhi, said a DDA official.