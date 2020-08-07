STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt sends new proposal to L-G for opening hotels 

Baijal had earlier rejected ‘Unlock 3’ proposal fearing rise in Covid cases  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has once again sent a proposal to the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday seeking his approval for opening up hotels, weekly markets gyms and yoga institutes in the city.

This comes four days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to intervene and overrule the L-G’s order. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party government ordered normal functioning of hotels as per the guidelines issued by the Central government concerning ‘Unlock 3’. But a day later, Baijal reversed the order.

Keeping in mind the reducing number of coronavirus cases, the Delhi government sent the proposal but the L-G rejected the proposal fearing any resurgence in cases after the opening of such public places.
According to Sisodia, almost 8 per cent of Delhi’s economy is based on the normal functioning of hotels and guest houses.

Various hotel owners have been demanding opening up of hotels now, saying four months of lockdown has put them under major financial strain. As per sources, the proposal to open gyms and weekly markets has also been sent to the LG Baijal for his approval as the chairman of the Stated Disaster Management Authority.

Gym owners since the beginning of ‘Unlock’, have protested against the delay by the government in giving orders to reopen facilities. The Central government has allowed the opening of gymnasiums, provided the norms are followed strictly.

“Delhi government will again send a proposal to the L-G to allow for opening of hotels. I request you to direct L-G not to stop this proposal and allow the implementation of the orders given by the CM,” wrote Sisodia in his letter to Shah.

