Delhi HC directs JNU to hold appointments for two posts

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh was hearing an appeal against an interlocutory order of a single judge, who did not grant stay on the appointments.

JNU | EPS

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) not to make any appointment for two posts, professor and associate professor, which has been challenged by some of the faculty members. 

The court was hearing a plea filed on behalf of two assistant professors, claiming that they were proposing to apply for the vacancies under reserved category but the university has converted one of the posts from SC to ST category while the other post was de-reserved. 

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh was hearing an appeal against an interlocutory order of a single judge, who did not grant stay on the appointments. The bench asked the JNU not to make any appointments for the posts.

The division bench also requested the single judge, who had earlier sought response of the varsity on the petition, to advance the date fixed for hearing from October 7 to August 31, and commence hearing the plea from that date itself without granting any unwarranted adjournments to the parties.

It also directed the university to file its counter affidavit to the petition within two weeks and the two teachers can file their rejoinder within one week thereafter. The plea has challenged two ads issued by the varsity on August 19, 2019. 

Comments

