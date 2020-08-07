STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Notices against Tablighis withdrawn’ 

Saket district court here and said that these matters be disposed of expeditiously, preferably within eight weeks.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre Thursday told the Supreme Court that the police has withdrawn look out notices against some foreigners, who have challenged in the apex court the government’s orders blacklisting several citizens of 35 countries for alleged involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that petitioners who are before the SC would be “free to leave” India subject to any other pending proceedings including order passed by the court requiring their presence.

“Solicitor General has also, in all fairness, submitted that if the concerned petitioners tender apology, as envisaged by the Madras High Court in the concerned criminal case, the said petitioners can be permitted to leave India despite the pendency of the criminal case but subject to such orders that may be passed by the concerned trial court,” the bench said.

The bench was informed that 10 petitioners before the SC have decided to contest cases pending against them for alleged violation of visa norms and they are not willing to exercise the option of plea bargaining.The bench ordered transfer of cases pending against them in different trial courts in Delhi to the court of chief metropolitan magistrate, South-East Delhi, Saket district court here and said that these matters be disposed of expeditiously, preferably within eight weeks.

The apex court passed the order while hearing the petitions filed by 34 foreigners who have challenged the Centre’s orders blacklisting more than 2,700 citizens of 35 countries from travelling to India for 10 years for involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities. Mehta, while apprising the bench that cases against 10 out of the 34 petitioners are pending before different trial courts, suggested that these matters may be consolidated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp