Roof at CM’s Civil Lines house collapses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The roof of a room and portion of a wall collapsed inside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence due to heavy rains recently. According to sources, the incident happened sometimes last week while routine maintenance repair work of the roof was going on. The roof of a meeting room, its attacked bathroom and portion of a wall collapsed.

“Fortunately nobody was injured in the mishap. The roof collapsed due to heavy rains as the repair work was going on. There was no one inside at the time. Usually, the chief minister holds many meetings in that room,” said a Delhi government official confirming the incident. CM Kejriwal lives in his Civil Lines official residence with his family. The property, which about 80 years old, is managed by the Public Works Department (PWD).