NDMC to regularise 4.5K temporary staff working without benefits, perks

A schedule with a timeline will make the entire absorption process transparent and will eliminate possibilities of favouritism and unfair practise,” said an NDMC official.

08th August 2020

Sanitation workers, who carried a dead body waiting outside ESI hospital, while doctors conduct coronavirus test on the corpse.(Representational Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approved regularisation of nearly 4,500 regular muster roll (RMR) workers who have been working without benefits and perks being given to their permanent counterparts. RMR workers are engaged in horticulture, electrical, sanitation, civil and other departments. Some have been waiting to be absorbed as regular employees for about 20 years.

The proposal was approved in a meeting this week. New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, a member of the council, insisted on a schedule with a timeline to enrol RMR workers as permanent employees in a phased manner, said an NDMC official privy to the discussion. “This scheme will also cover those who had joined on compensatory grounds.

A schedule with a timeline will make the entire absorption process transparent and will eliminate possibilities of favouritism and unfair practise,” said an NDMC official. After assuming the status of a permanent employee, the salary of RMR workers will increase significantly. “An RMR worker gets about `14-15,000 per month. As permanent staff, one is entitled to Rs 40,000 approximately.

However, they don’t get pension benefits after retirement,” said the official. The council engages casual labourers for day to day works. After rendering certain years of service, the employees engaged on muster roll or as casual labour are converted into RMR. “After the minutes of the meeting are prepared, modalities would be worked upon after which the decision will be soon be implemented,” said an official.

NDMC to create cadre for doctors
NDMC has also decided to regularise and create a separate cadre for doctors, hired on contractual basis, who have also been working for 15-20 years. The council has also abolished an unsanctioned group ‘A’ post — chief engineer (electrical- III). Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi has been opposing continuation of
the post.

