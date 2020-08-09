Cops bust fake call centre in Gurugram  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police late on Friday night busted a fake call centre in Gurugram which had allegedly duped over 600 US and Canadian citizens of Rs 1 crore in the last 25 days by offering pop-up technical suppor and hardware upgrades.

Sources said that 24 employees of the centre, which started operating on July 13, was being run from JMD Megapolis Mall. A team of the chief minister’s flying squad conducted a raid at Green Rock Enterprises on the fifth floor of the mall. The employer did not have valid OSP licences issued by the Department of Telecommunications nor did the company have any agreement or MoU related to the work.

Four desktop computers and laptops, CPU, hard disks, and a record of I-Tunes and Google cards have been recovered. The employees reportedly told the police that they were unaware that it was a fake call centre. They gave the address of the mastermind Vikram Verma of Hari Nagar in Delhi who was later arrested.

The employees were let off. "Through remote access software, the foreigners were asked to purchase i-Tune gift cards, exposing their phone numbers. Around 600 of them were duped for more than Rs 1 crore," said a official.