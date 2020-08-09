STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the inauguration of the hospital is a step towards strengthening the health infrastructure in the city.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving.

Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, he said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it.

"The hospital was conceived in 2013. It is a 600-bed hospital. We are inaugurating the first 200 beds which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," Kejriwal said at the launch event.

On the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the chief minister said, "The situation is under control, all parameters good, the recovery rate is improving, positivity ratio reducing and deaths have reduced."

"I hope these 200 beds remain unoccupied. We never get to a situation where we have to use these beds. But even if the situation becomes bad again, we are fully prepared to deal with it," he added.

Kejriwal said the inauguration of the hospital is a step towards strengthening the health infrastructure in the city.

"We have gradually increased the number of COVID-19 beds," he said.

On July 25, Kejriwal had inaugurated a 450-bed hospital in Burari. The hospital will eventually have a total of 700 beds.

