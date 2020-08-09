Delhi to soon get its own Startup Policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is set to have its own Startup Policy Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday. The CM has started consultations with industry experts regarding the same.

The first meeting was held on Saturday with a panel of industry leaders to kickstart the consultation process for the new policy for startups and discuss ideas to develop Delhi as a leading choice for startups.

As per the officials, the main objective of the draft policy is to support entrepreneurs and build a robust economic and policy infrastructure that will create new jobs and bring new competitive dynamics into the current economic system. "Delhi-NCR is set to become one of the top five global start-up hubs with 12,000 start-ups, 30 unicorns, and a cumulative valuation of about USD 150 billion by 2025," said Kejriwal.