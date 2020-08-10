STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI searches four locations over alleged illegal use of land to raise Gurugram's Ambience Mall

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had sought a separate investigation by the CBI to probe alleged illegal actions.

Published: 10th August 2020 05:17 PM

Ambience Mall in Gurugram

Ambience Mall in Gurugram (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday conducted searches at four locations after filing a case of illegal conversion of residential land to raise the swanky Ambience Mall in Gurugram, officials said. The CBI has registered an FIR on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court which had termed the mall illegal.

The High Court had sought a separate investigation by the CBI to probe alleged illegal actions, if any, and possible collusion between the builder and state authorities. The Ambience group runs Ambience Malls in NCR and luxury hotel The Leela Ambience Convention Centre among other such real estate properties.

The petitioners had alleged before the High Court that 18.98 acres of land on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Gurugram earmarked for Ambience Lagoon Island Residential Complex was reduced to just 7.9 acres with a commercial complex erected on the remaining land.

They had alleged that such violation the builder-buyer agreement and provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975 was not possible without the collusion of officials and builders.

