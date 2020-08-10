Check this before check-in: How leading hotels are prepping for post-coronavirus guests

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

As 2020 slips by monstrously slowly, everything has become digital in the new post-COVID 19 world order, including hospitality. And while the brickand- mortar homes away from home haven’t been allowed to start operating in the Capital just yet, leading hotel companies have already got their operating procedures in place.



Jai Chugh, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon/ Baani Square, says, “The hotel is all set to provide a ‘new normal’ experience with the Hilton CleanStay program that defines the novel standard of hotel cleanliness and disinfection. This is done to ensure all guests enjoy a cleaner and safer stay. The cleanliness is not restricted to rooms only, but extends across the entire hotel experience – from arrival to departure.” Meanwhile, India’s largest hospitality chain, Indian Hotel Companies Ltd, has announced the implementation of I-ZEST: IHCL’s Zero-Touch Service Transformation – a suite (pun totally intended) of digital solutions across its hotels under its brands – Taj, Vivanta and SeleQtions.

Interior view of Radisson

Hotel Group’s LuxeWheels

From zero-touch check-in’s and check-out’s, digital invoicing, online payment options and QR codes to digital menus in restaurants, I-ZEST’s digital features will further ensure social distancing for both guests and associates, while maintaining secure and seamless services. These digital initiatives come on the back of the company’s latest foray into the food delivery service from its iconic restaurants via a dedicated mobile app, called Qmin (as reported in The Morning Standard earlier). Vinay Deshpande, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital and IT for IHCL, says,



“We are leveraging technologies in a meaningful way to ensure minimal contact while offering the sincere care, warmth and guest-centric service that we are synonymous with, with the same zest and dedication as always. With IZEST, we have built an enhanced digital layer over our existing systems for the safety our guests and associates.”



At Hilton Garden Inn, Chugh says, “Expect social distancing signages and sanitisers in the lobby, Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that guest rooms haven’t been accessed since they were cleaned, extra disinfection of top 10 high touch areas in guest rooms including light switches and door handles, increased cleaning frequency of public areas, reduced paper amenities (like pads and guest directories) in rooms, contactless dining, enhanced team member safety with PPE and enhanced training and protocols.” In case you are still not convinced to go to a hotel, the Radisson Hotel Group has introduced LuxeWheels, a firstof- its-kind luxury trailer for road trips and overnight family getaways.

The idea is to make available a safe, comfortable and splendid travel-cumstay option for anyone wanting to make a day trip or a weekend getaway with their family. Conceptualised by Dilip Chhabria, Luxe- Wheels comes with loungers and a 4-seater recliner, Smart LED televisions complete with gaming consoles and Devialet highend wireless speakers, centralised air-conditioning/heating, microwave, tea/coffee maker, a 40L fridge & freezer and full ensuite – shower, toilet & vanity.

The built-in bar carries a wide assortment of fine wines and soft-beverages. There is a multi-cuisine chef and a butler on-board for travellers to just sit back and enjoy a hot meal on the move. Other hotel chains around the Capital are envisioning similar ways to bring guests back in, with the bottom line being, it’s safe to go out, since you are just coming to another home.