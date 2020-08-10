Special regulations needed to conserve Chandni Chowk's unique heritage, says expert

BHUMIKA POPLI By

Many commercial, historical and residential edifices at Chandni Chowk, with their Mughal-era style of architecture, exude a distinct charm. Now, as the revamp of the stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk nears completion, historians insist that facades of these heritage buildings also need restoration, but keeping in place their unique identity.

Historian and Convener of INTACH-Delhi chapter, Swapna Liddle, in a conversation with The Morning Standard, notes: “To truly revive the beauty of this road would mean repairing the heritage buildings here, and revealing their unique features, often hidden behind encroachments and inappropriate signboards. Thought should also be given to those buildings which are not strictly heritage.

Are the upcoming structures here in tune with the character of the area? For example, buildings with huge glass fronts may be very incongruous here. There is urgent need not only for restoration, but for special regulations that will conserve the area as a whole. This is a process in which organisations and individuals with special expertise in heritage should be involved.” Below, Liddle identifies a few heritage buildings at Chandni Chowk and the restoration plan for each.

The entrance to Katra Dhuliyan is through a beautiful Mughal-style doorway. The stone carving has intricate floral patterns and the door is a heavy wood and metal one. Unfortunately, the green enamel paint that now covers it is damaging the materials and also obscuring its original character. The gate can hardly be seen because of the encroachments that have come up in front of it.

The Allahabad Bank building has some very attractive decorative features, such as the concrete jaalis in the balcony balustrade and the wrought iron arcade on the ground floor. Repairing these elements and removing some of the redundant signage will reveal these better.

Broken wooden eaves boards, badly placed air conditioning units and haphazard arrangement of signage detracts from this building.