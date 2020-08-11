CAA, NPR, NRC protesters sexually assaulted, says National Federation of Indian Women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As per National Federation of Indian Women (NDIW) peaceful protesters against the CAA, NRC and NPR, at the Jamia Millia Islamia were subject to excessive beating, and sexual assault.

According to NIDW, which compiled its report based on accounts of survivors, doctors, nurses, activists, legal professionals and other stakeholders, around 70 persons in an age group of 15-60 years suffered violence. Those who suffered grievous injuries include at least 30 men and 15 women, it said.

The doctors treated survivors for cracked and fractured ribs, ankle and bones. There was ‘fierceness of assault’ on victims, the report said. While men were hit on knees and sprayed on with a ‘mild liquid’, women were sprayed on first with the liquid first and then beaten up, the fact-finding report found. They also faced sexual assault, it added.

“The instruments used for beating were batons, leather boots, elbows, knees and knuckles,” it said. According to the report, there were at least 15 women between the age of 16 and 60 years and 30 men who were assaulted.

Women were molested by the police personnel, who attempted to tear their clothes, punched their breasts or stomped on them with their boots, and tried to insert their batons into their private parts, according to the report. Several women suffered from serious gynecologic complications, it added.

​The injuries of some men were ‘as severe’ as that of women. The federation demanded the MHA to give a white paper on the events of February 10.