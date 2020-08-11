STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCW rescues Jharkhand minor working as domestic help in Model Town

Reports say, around six months ago, she was brought to Delhi and was promised a good job. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued a 13-year-old girl, hailing from Jharkhand, who was being made to work as a domestic help in Model Town area and was being beaten up and deprived of her wages. 

An unknown person informed the Commission about the condition of the girl. The Commission immediately sent a team at the given location and rescued the girl. The girl was then taken to Model Town Police Station where her statement was recorded. The victim informed that she hails from Goda district of Jharkhand. Her parents do seasonal farming to make their ends meet.

“DCW has been working day and night to save lives. The placement agency racket is spreading at a very dangerous rate. Young children are being deprived of their childhood. We have rescued several girls from states like Jharkhand, Assam.

The children are brought to metros on the pretext of jobs to improve their financial condition and are then pushed into this vicious racket. We are committed to end to this heinous crime,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

Reports say, around six months ago, she was brought to Delhi and was promised a good job. However, she landed up at a placement agency’s office. She was placed for domestic work at a house in Model Town where she was often beaten up and not given her wages.

“The girl was then taken to the hospital for her medical examination and then to a shelter home. The girl will now be at a Child Welfare Committee after which an FIR would be registered and her wages shall be recovered,” added a member.

