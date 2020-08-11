STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only few students availing CSC services for open book DU exams

The common service centres (CSCs) have been set up to help students who do not have the proper infrastructure to give online exams.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The common service centres facilitating the Delhi University's online open-book exams here said only a handful of students are availing the service and most of them faced issues while uploading their answer sheets.

The CSE Academy, engaged by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, has an agreement with the Delhi University for conducting the open book exams, being held for the first time in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

An official from the southwest district said most of the students have smartphones and they are filing it from their respective homes.

"Around seven to eight students have come. If they face difficulty in uploading the answer sheet, the option of mail is there," he added.

In Shahdara, only 10 students visited three-four CSCs on Monday, the first day of the exams, an official said.

He said they have learnt that students faced issues in uploading their answer sheets on the portal.

The CSC official said that the centres are opened before 7.30 am when the first exam shift starts.

"We are getting the exams conducted and even getting queries from students who want to visit the CSC for taking their exams.

The students faced issues while uploading answer sheets and we helped them in emailing them," he added.

Amid opposition from students and teachers who have been demanding that exams are scrapped and students are evaluated on the basis of their performance in previous semesters and internal assessments, the varsity began the online exams on August 10.

The first day of the exams was marred with complaints of technical glitches and problems faced by students in uploading their answer sheets.

