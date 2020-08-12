Amanatullah Khan set to become Delhi Waqf Board chairman for third time

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan is set to return as the chairman of Delhi Waqf Board for the third time in a row. On Monday, Khan filed his nomination papers for election of the member-MLA. If more nominations are submitted, the election will take place on August 25.

The last date for submitting nomination is August 17 and scrutiny of the papers will be conducted the next day. The last date for withdrawing nominations is August 19. The seven-member Waqf Board includes four elected ones — an MLA, a current or former Member of Parliament, mutawalli (manager or custodian) of a mosque and a Bar Council member.

The remaining three members are nominated, including a Delhi government officer, a social worker and a Musli scholar. After the members’ election, the panel elects one of the members as the chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The post of member-MLA fell vacant due to Assembly elections earlier this year. Khan who was chairman of the Board, ceased to be the member after the announcement of Assembly polls in Delhi, the officials said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has five Muslim MLAs, but the member under MLA quota has always been elected unopposed, the government officials said. The other MLAs are Shoaib Iqbal (Matia

Mahal), Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), and Haji Yunus (Mustafabad).

​

Khan was re-elected from the Okhla seat once again with a huge margin, and now is a frontrunner for the post of member-MLA as well as chairman of the Waqf Board, the officials said. Khan has served as the chairman twice earlier.

2,000 properties under Board’s ambit



The Waqf Board is the custodian of over 2,000 properties such as mosques, graveyards, schools, residential buildings, shops and land parcels across the national capital