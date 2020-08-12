STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Amanatullah Khan set to become Delhi Waqf Board chairman for third time

The last date for submitting nomination is August 17 and scrutiny of the papers will be conducted the next day. The last date for withdrawing nominations is August 19.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan is set to return as the chairman of Delhi Waqf Board for the third time in a row. On Monday, Khan filed his nomination papers for election of the member-MLA. If more nominations are submitted, the election will take place on August 25.

The last date for submitting nomination is August 17 and scrutiny of the papers will be conducted the next day. The last date for withdrawing nominations is August 19. The seven-member Waqf Board includes four elected ones — an MLA, a current or former Member of Parliament, mutawalli (manager or custodian) of a mosque and a Bar Council member.

The remaining three members are nominated, including a Delhi government officer, a social worker and a Musli scholar. After the members’ election, the panel elects one of the members as the chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board. 

The post of member-MLA fell vacant due to Assembly elections earlier this year. Khan who was chairman of the Board, ceased to be the member after the announcement of Assembly polls in Delhi, the officials said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has five Muslim MLAs, but the member under MLA quota has always been elected unopposed, the government officials said. The other MLAs are Shoaib Iqbal (Matia 
Mahal), Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), and Haji Yunus (Mustafabad).

Khan was re-elected from the Okhla seat once again with a huge margin, and now is a frontrunner for the post of member-MLA as well as chairman of the Waqf Board, the officials said. Khan has served as the chairman twice earlier.

2,000 properties under Board’s ambit

The Waqf Board is the custodian of over 2,000 properties such as mosques, graveyards, schools, residential buildings, shops and land parcels across the national capital

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amantullah Khan Delhi Waqf Board
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp