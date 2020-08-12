Assistant Sub-Inspector dies, constable injured as roof of building collapses in North Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police lost his life and a constable sustained injuries after the third floor of a building collapsed on Wednesday in Bara Hindu Rao area of North Delhi. They were on the second floor inspecting the building for illegal construction.

According to senior police officials, ASI Zakir Hussain, 49, and Constable Debu Singh were conducting tenant verification drive in the area in the view of the forthcoming Independence Day.

They reached Gupta Building, 9062/48, Ram Bagh Road at about 10.20 am. While verifying tenant, they noticed illegal construction going on the third floor of the building.

“They went to the third floor, which was a terrace, to gather details and take photographs of the illegal construction to send to the municipal corporation. Suddenly, the floor collapsed. ASI Zakir Hussain fell on ground while Constable Singh landed on the second floor,” the police said.

They were taken to Aruna Asaf Ali hospital with the help of locals where Hussain was declared brought dead, police said. Singh, who sustained minor injuries on his back, hands, abdomen and shoulder was discharged from the hospital after treatment. No one else was injured in the incident.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the building under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC.



Hussain, a resident of Ram Ghat in Wazirabad village, was posted at the Bara Hindu Rao police station. He had joined the force in 1993. He is survived by his wife and three children.