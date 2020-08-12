STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delay in water supply related projects not acceptable, says AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said 'a show-cause notice should be issued to the contractor concerned as laxity in work is posing a problem for residents of the command area.'

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

NEW DELHI: In a stern warning to contractors and government officials, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday that delay in projects related to the water supply will not be accepted. Chadha was on a field visit to inspect the progress of the construction of a 12.4 million-litre underground reservoir and booster pumping station in Mayapuri in West Delhi.

This 14-crore project, launched in 2018 to meet the growing water demands of the area, was scheduled to be completed by June 2019. Expressing his displeasure over the delay in this project due to the callous attitude of the contractor and officials, Chadha pulled up many concerned officers on the site. Chadha also directed officials to issue a show-cause notice to a contractor.

“A show-cause notice should be issued to the contractor concerned as laxity in work is posing a problem for residents of the command area. The contractor has failed to fulfil his contractual obligation of completing the UGR within 18 months. Such unprofessional conduct and laxity will not be tolerated,” said the AAP MLA. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has promised 24-hour water supply as part of its manifesto for the 2019 assembly election campaign. About 1.50 lakh people will benefit from completion of the Mayapuri UGR with equitable water distribution with increased pressure. This area is getting water from Subhash Nagar UGR, online booster Tilaknagar, and Naraina Main currently.

