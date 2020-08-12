Eight COVID-19 fatalities recorded in last 24-hours, lowest in three months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a span of more than three months, the national capital saw the single-day fatality count drop to a single digit. According to the daily health bulletin issued by the government on Tuesday, eight fatalities were recorded taking the total death toll in the national capital to 4,139.

“Today there are only 8 deaths from Corona in Delhi. Today, less than 10 deaths occurred after several days. We have taken several steps to reduce deaths from Corona. Our effort is that there should not be a single death. Every human is valuable to us (sic),” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The doubling of cases in the city has also gone up to 50 days, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday while that of the country is around 20 days. The government had also earlier claimed that the death rate has gone down, based on a survey conducted by the health department. The Delhi government also recently conducted a second sero survey in the city whose reports are awaited.



