L-G Anil Baijal yet to respond on reopening hotels, gyms in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost a week has passed since the Delhi government sent a second proposal to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal requesting for the opening of hotels, gymnasiums and weekly markets, but according to sources, there has been no response from Baijal’s side yet. State Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot had sent a second proposal to the L-G seeking the opening of such establishments to help boost the economy which has taken a serious hit due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party government, almost 8 per cent of Delhi’s economy depends on hotels and guest houses. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also separately written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct Baijal for accepting the government’s proposal, but to no avail. Meanwhile, hotel and gym owners continue to demand the opening of facilities which have been locked up for almost five months now.

“Almost 25 lakh people depend on hotels, gyms and weekly markets for a living in Delhi. The Central government has allowed the opening of all these facilities under ‘Unlock 3’... But L-G Baijal stopped the Delhi government’s proposal. These establishments should be allowed to reopen to help get the local economy back on track,” said AAP trade wing’s convenor.

Gehlot in the proposal sent to Baijal on August 6th stated “After having successfully brought Covid situation under control, it is a challenge to bring the economy back on track. Opening up these sectors will help”. Being the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the L-G exercised his power to reject the proposal. Gym owner Chirag Sethi informed that Delhi has around 5,500 gymnasiums which are the source of employment for almost one lakh people.