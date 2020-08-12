STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

L-G Anil Baijal yet to respond on reopening hotels, gyms in capital

According to the Aam Aadmi Party government, almost 8 per cent of Delhi’s economy depends on hotels and guest houses.

Published: 12th August 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Gym, health, fitness

Hotel and gym owners continue to demand the opening of facilities which have been locked up for almost five months. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost a week has passed since the Delhi government sent a second proposal to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal requesting for the opening of hotels, gymnasiums and weekly markets, but according to sources, there has been no response from Baijal’s side yet. State Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot had sent a second proposal to the L-G seeking the opening of such establishments to help boost the economy which has taken a serious hit due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party government, almost 8 per cent of Delhi’s economy depends on hotels and guest houses. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also separately written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct Baijal for accepting the government’s proposal, but to no avail. Meanwhile, hotel and gym owners continue to demand the opening of facilities which have been locked up for almost five months now.

“Almost 25 lakh people depend on hotels, gyms and weekly markets for a living in Delhi. The Central government has allowed the opening of all these facilities under ‘Unlock 3’... But L-G Baijal stopped the Delhi government’s proposal. These establishments should be allowed to reopen to help get the local economy back on track,” said AAP trade wing’s convenor.

Gehlot in the proposal sent to Baijal on August 6th stated “After having successfully brought Covid situation under control, it is a challenge to bring the economy back on track. Opening up these sectors will help”. Being the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the L-G exercised his power to reject the proposal. Gym owner Chirag Sethi informed that Delhi has around 5,500 gymnasiums which are the source of employment for almost one lakh people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic Unlock 3
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp