STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lofts in Shankar Market shops to be regularised

A senior NDMC official said that lesseeses, owners, or occupants of the shops or stalls could apply for sanctioning of the plan and regularisation.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The busy Connaught Place is also seeing less footfall nowadays

The space created by the addition is generally used to keep the stock or some other purposes. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approved regularisation of alteration—wooden loft—made in the shops in Shankar Market in Connaught Place over the period of time. 

​The issue was pending for eight months as the proposal was cleared by the council following the plan prepared by the Department of Architecture in December. 

A senior NDMC official said that lesseeses, owners, or occupants of the shops or stalls could apply for sanctioning of the plan and regularisation. No damage charges would be levied if the area of the loft is as par the plan approved by the council. 

“Several shopkeepers or owners had built wooden lofts in their shops over the years. The space created by the addition is generally used to keep the stock or some other purposes. They have been seeking regularisation for long. The council has accepted their demand,” said the official. 

The market, with shops or stalls on the ground floor and flats on the upper floor, was constructed in 1957. The shops and flats were mostly allotted to refugees who had come to Delhi after the partition.

It was earlier maintained by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) before NDMC took over in 2006. It consists of eight blocks with 110 shops, 54 stalls and 53 flats. Though the civic body had accepted the long-pending demand for regularisation, the approval is subjected to five conditions. According to the circular, the maximum permissible area for the loft is 50% of the lease area of the shop.

The loft shall be a temporary structure and should not be taller than 1.5 metres. 

“The height of the shop should be 2.75 metre. The lowering of the shop floor is not permitted and action will be taken in case of any violation,” said the official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shankar Market Connaught Place
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp