Look into testing of sterilisation products: Delhi High Court 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to treat as a representation a PIL seeking framing of rules for testing, certification and launching of products which claimed to sterilise objects, including PPE kits, contaminated by COVID-19.

The plea had also sought development of a mechanism to stop sale of uncertified or untested products which claim to be COVID-19 compliant. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said, “We direct the concerned authorities to treat the petition as a representation and decide the same in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable in such cases and after hearing all the concerned parties.”

The high court said a decision be taken, thereafter, “as expeditiously as possible and practicable” and with the direction disposed of the plea moved by an society, Green Dream Foundation, against the manufacture and sale of the ‘corona oven’ product, that claims to sterilise food as well as PPE kits, by a Bengaluru based company. The society, represented by advocate Nilesh Bijlani, has contended that the product was being advertised and sold without proper certification, thereby causing harm to the public at large.