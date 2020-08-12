STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New York-based NGO may help restore Masjid Mubarak Begum damaged during Delhi rains

Heavy rains had damaged the ancient mosque located in the Walled City area near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station last month. 

Masjid Mubarak Begum (Photo | Abu Sufian, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) has initiated the process for reconstruction of the dome of about 200-years-old Masjid Mubarak Begum. 

A New York-based NGO, working for the preservation of historic architecture and cultural heritage sites, has offered to carry out restoration work for which a joint survey will be conducted soon, said board officials. 

“We have been talking to the experts including the World Monuments Fund (WMF) and may start the work after monsoon. We have written to North Delhi Municipal Corporation to do structural safety inspection after assessment so that the work can begin,” said the official, who requested anonymity.  

Soon after the damage, the board wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) requesting them to inspect the structure. 

ASI hasn’t responded yet but the HCC had assured assistance whenever it is required, said the official. It is mandatory to seek approval for the repair and restoration of a notified heritage structure from HCC. 

Meanwhile, debris has been removed from the site and preserved for future reference to initiate restoration. The board has also sought assistance from Professor Mehtab Alam of the Department of Civil Engineering at Jamia Millia Islamia in this regard. 

“On Saturday, Professor Alam inspected the mosque following our request. He will soon file his findings. The purpose of the inspection was to check the weight carrying capacity of the 200-year old structure, which has severely suffered damages. We have been coordinating with all agencies concerned and experts to preserve the masjid,” said the DWB official.

The official added that despite the board doesn’t have chairman at present, the process to start repairing is satisfactorily going on at the administrative level. 

“The funds are not an issue. We want to rope experts so that the heritage structure could be restored to its former glory,” said the official. 

Meanwhile, the mosque management is taking precautions and holding prayers in an open veranda, said Mohammed Zahid, a mosque staffer, who recites the call to prayer.

