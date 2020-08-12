Rent a car to avoid risk of COVID-19 is what office goers seem to prefer

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

As offices reopen post- Unlock 3.0 and people revert to their old routine of office travel, concerns over safe commuting have taken centre stage. Though the Delhi government is plying buses following MHA SOPs, COVID-19-wary denizens are trying to avoid using public transport. “I used to travel to my office in DTC’s AC buses, but I don’t take these now,” says Kalkaji resident Poonam Chugh.

Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO, Savaari

“I know hiring a cab will pinch a hole in my pocket but, at least, I will be alive,” she adds. Chugh is not alone. Scores like her would rather rent a car than use public transport. Or even a Metro when it gets back on the tracks. Recent studies show that 70 per cent commuters are not likely to use public transport anytime soon. More and more people are in favour of car rental services.

There are two reasons for this. First, after every trip, the cab goes back to the garage where it is fully sanitised, cleaned and ventilated before it hits the road again. Second, car rental companies are careful about personal hygiene and safety of its driver-partners. Some, like Savaari Car Rental service, go a step ahead by advising customers to carry a bed sheet and place it on the seat before they sit.

“I travel to office in an Uber cab. Since there is no weekly or monthly booking option, I have to book it daily,” says Ghaziabad resident Sonalika Sinha. “The cabs look safe with the polythene curtain that separates the passenger and driver seats. The drivers claim they sanitise the car after the last drop. Also, they wear masks and carry sanitisers in the car which they offer to the passengers too,” she adds.

Many, unlike Sinha, book a car on a weekly basis. Some have enrolled their drivers in the organisation they work for. Like Group Captain Vijay Ingale. “Since I am entitled to a chauffeur- driven car, I enrolled my driver into the company where I work. That way I am at peace that he is not going anywhere else with other passengers. Though costly, it is safer,” he says.

Short trips & weekend travels



Car rentals are the preferred choice for weekend trips as well. This is not just because the trains and flights aren’t running to their full capacity, but also because people are careful about social distancing.

“Car rental is seen as the safest mode of travel as both air and rail travel has more chances of infection because you come in contact with more people,” observes Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO Savaari, adding the recovery of travel demand in car rentals is much higher as compared to buses, railways or flights.

With essential travel being the prime focus, the demand for outstation car rental service is majorly of one-way travel. “Next is the travel to airports,” he says. Mukesh Kumar of Chaudhary Taxi Stand ITO, agrees, “We just got two customers for outstation trips last month.”

Surge in second-hand cars



Since daily car commuting doesn’t come cheap, public transport-wary people are looking to buy used cars. “I am getting a lot of queries on secondhand models,” says Zulfiqar Ahmed from Mayur Vihar, who sells and purchases secondhand cars. “I used to take the Metro to school, but now I am planning to buy a second-hand car,” says another Mayur Vihar resident, Anuradha Singh, who teaches at a private school in Ghaziabad.

A survey by Cars 24, a digital platform for buying and selling used cars, indicates an increase in sale of pre-owned cars. The survey was conducted through digital platforms and covered over 3,600 consumers in 11 metros and 37 non-metros to assess consumer sentiment for car ownership in these times. Car rentals and second-hand cars will prove expensive in this era of pay cuts, job losses and teetering economy, but the majority is choosing to be safe, than sorry.

Tips for using cars during pandemic