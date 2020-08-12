Snatching incidents rise in capital, 3,935 cases registered till July 31

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: The crime rate in the National Capital had gone down in the last seven months amid Covid-19 but the snatching cases in the city appears to have increased during the lockdown as compared to 2019.



A total of 3,935 snatching cases registered this year till July 31st. While, it was 3,806 in 2019 in the same period.

According to police officials, the main reason behind the increasing number of snatching cases this year is unemployment and the criminals out on parole.



“In this lockdown, two types of criminals have formed. First, the budding criminals in the city due to money, family monetary issue, lack of employment and second the existing snatchers and criminals out on parole. However, we are keeping a close eye on the the prisnoners released on parole and other vulnerable points,” said a senior Police official.



Besides, according to the data shared by Delhi Police, attempt to murder cases have also been increased this year with 308 cases this year till July, while last year it was 269. A total of 285 murder cases recordes this year, while last year it was 298.

The rape cases this year has decreased slightly. Till July 31st 800 cases have registered, while on the same period last year it was 1299.



Further, 985 robbery cases have recorded this year, it was 1258 in 2019. A total of 685 riots cases registered this year. Wheras last year, only two riots cases recorded in the national capital. The data further reveals that the henious crime in the city has seen a slight dip. Last year, total 3164 cases of henious crime has recorded, while this year it is 3088.



“The crime rate in the national capital has dropped in the last seven months due to Covid 19. Futher, police is keeping a close vigil to prevent crimes in the city,” said a senior police.