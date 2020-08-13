STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in many areas in Delhi

The monsoon report shared by the NDMC mentioned that waterlogging took place at 41 locations.

Delhi rain

Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several areas of Delhi saw waterlogging on Thursday after heavy rains lashed the national capital.

Over 40 locations in north Delhi got inundated due to the downpour, including areas in Mukherjee Nagar, Fateh Puri, Burari, Rohini, Narela and West Patel Nagar, according to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Besides, parts of buildings collapsed at eight places and trees fell at seven locations, it said.

In south Delhi, parts of Okhla and Malviya Nagar saw waterlogging after the overnight rains.

In east Delhi, Laxmi Nagar and many other areas reported waterlogging.

Delhi witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on Thursday.

The weather department said most parts of the city witnessed rains.

Delhi rains North Delhi Municipal Corporation waterlogging
