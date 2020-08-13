Subway at East Kidwai NGR planned for easing traffic congestion

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 3,000 families living in the newly built East Kidwai Nagar, office-goers and pedestrians who often risk their lives to cross the road or take a long route to reach Dilli Haat at INA Market will soon have a safe and secure passage as the Public Works Department is going to construct a pedestrian underpass in the area.

The planeed underpass across Aurobindo Marg will connect Dilli Haat with the entry gate number four of the newly-developed East Kidwai Nagar flats.



The underpass is a part of the traffic decongestion plan of the Ring Road and Aurobindo Marg. The length of the pedestrian crossing will be 70 metres, 2.7 metres internal height (depth), and 5.0 metres wide.

Starting from Dilli Haat near the INA Metro Station, the underpass will go beneath the elevated loop of the Barapullah Road to the main gate on Aurobindo Road of East Kidwai Nagar.



The subway will the first of its kind and will be constructed at a 60-degree angle, creating a way for both residents of the NBCC colony and GPRA office complex.

It will be a disabled-friendly underpass with lifts and ramps. Currently, at INA there is a subway connecting the Yellow Line metro station. But, there is no crossing facility for pedestrians coming from East Kidwai Nagar.



“On Aurobindo Road, there is no pedestrian crossing facility for the people coming from East Kidwai Nagar towards INA. Due to the nonavailability of any crossing facility, people coming from that side have to take a long route from AIIMS and Green Park and then take a U-turn to reach Dilli Haat. Many pedestrians put their lives at risk by jumping, hopping, or jaywalking to cross the road. This pedestrian underpass will provide a safe, secure and time-saving crossing,” a senior PWD official said.



The underpass will largely benefit the residents of the NBCC colony.

About 3,000 families are residing in the East Kidwai Nagar flats at present. The subway, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 11.15 crore, will also provide smooth travel for a large number of tourists, pedestrians and government officials traveling towards Dilli Haat, INA, Jor Bagh, Sarojini Nagar and South Extension.



“The tender has been floated for the project. Once the construction starts the subway will be ready by next year,” an official said.