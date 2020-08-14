AIIMS doctor's decomposed body found hanging in rented accomodation in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The decomposed body of a 40-year-old doctor working at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident comes days after a medical student of AIIMS committed suicide by jumping from a building. According to Atul Thakur, DCP South District, police received information about a foul smell coming from a house on Friday afternoon. After reaching the spot, the decomposed body of a male was found hanging on the second floor.

The room was locked from inside. The deceased has been identified as Dr Mohit Singhla. He was doing research in the department of Pediatrics and last attended office on Tuesday, the DCP said. Singhla was a resident of Panchkula in Haryana and has been living alone here since 2006, police said.

“A suicide note has also identified and is suspected as the deceased was under depression and going through mental illness,” police said. In the last month, three medical professionals from AIIMS have committed suicide. All were reportedly under depression and dealing with mental illness.

