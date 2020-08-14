BJP may keep MLAs out of new team; announcement to be made after August 15

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While several elected representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital have been lobbying to secure an organisational post in the local unit, it is unlikely that these MLAs or councillors will be inducted in the new team.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta may announce the names of new office bearers after the Independence Day.

Senior party leaders, privy to the selection process, said that nominations had almost been finalised and the list of names would be released any day after August 15.

“MLAs and councillors may not be accommodated in the organisation as they need to focus on development work in their constituencies and wards. The city will go to the municipal polls in two years and we need to do groundwork to ensure the party’s victory. However, two MLAs- Abhay Kumar Verma and Ajay Mahawar and senior councillor Kawaljeet Sehrawat are eyeing plum positions,” said a BJP leader.

The restructuring of Delhi BJP is due with Gupta taking over the charge in June. Gupta had earlier said that the new team would be announced by the end of this month. The two central observers — national general secretary Arun Singh and president of party’s women wing Vijaya Rahatkar — are overseeing the formation of the new teams.

“Considering municipal polls due in 2022, discussions were held about induction of MLAs and senior councillors. But it was decided that they are required in the field to counter fake agenda being peddled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) about corruption in the municipal bodies. The AAP has already intensified its polls preparation and been targeting the Corporations. Hence, it will be in the party’s best interest if elected members concentrate on civic affairs and welfare policies instead of diverting their attention by holding organisational posts,” said a senior BJP functionary in Delhi.

For the last few days, the AAP has been attacking the BJP councillors for their alleged association with unauthorised construction mafia. According to another senior party leader in the city, more women grassroot level workers may be given key positions this time in ward (mandal) and district level teams.